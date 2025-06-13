Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher express grief over recent Ahmedabad plane crash | See Post Celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher, expressed their deep sorrow and prayers for the victims and families affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash that took place on Thursday, June 11, 2025.

New Delhi:

The film industry is in deep mourning over the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that happened on Thursday, June 11, 2025. Heartfelt condolences continue to pour in from celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, and others. Taking to their social media handles, the celebrities offered their condolences to the victims and their families.

Priyanka Chopra

On Friday, the Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra shared a note on her Instagram handle and wrote, "So so sad. Praying for everyone affected, and the families facing unimaginable loss in the Air India tragedy."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher gets emotional while expressing his concerns over this plane crash. In the video, he said, "This plane crash is not just a news, but a mountain of sorrows that has shattered many homes. Someone was from India, some from abroad. Some were someone's mother. Some were returning to their son. Some were going to work. Some were returning home after a holiday. But no one knew that this journey would be their last journey."

Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media and wrote in Hindi, "T 5410 - हे भगवान ! हे भगवान ! हे भगवान ! स्तब्ध ! सुन्न ! ईश्वर कृपा ! हृदय से प्रार्थनाएँ!", which translates to "Oh God! Oh God! Oh God! Shocked! Numb! God bless! Prayers from the heart!"

Moreover, several notable celebrities have decided to cancel or postpone their upcoming events, including the film's pre-release event, in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy.

About the incident

On Thursday, Air India's London-bound flight, which took off from Ahmedabad airport at 1:48 pm, crashed exactly 9 minutes later at a height of 625 feet. There were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national, apart from two pilots and 10 cabin crew members in the flight. Moreover, the former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was also on the Air India flight.

Also Read: Air India plane crash: Vikrant Massey clarifies co-pilot Clive Kunder was not his cousin but a family friend