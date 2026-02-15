'We want to save him': Priyadarshan hikes Rajpal Yadav's fee amid cheque bounce case

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar jail. The Bollywood actor is serving a jail term in connection to a cheque bounce case relating to his 2012 film, Ata Pata Laapata, which tanked at the box office. The actor took a Rs 5 crore loan from the bank; however, he was unable to return the amount. Multiple cheque bounces resulted in a conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and the actor was asked to surrender. Over time, interest, penalties, and late payments, the total dues reached nearly Rs 9 crore. Ahead of the next hearing scheduled for Monday, February 16, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal in many of his films, has announced that he has increased the actor's fee amid his mounting financial struggles.

Priyadarshan says he has increased Rajpal Yadav's fees

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal Yadav in movies such as Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has also extended his support as the latter serves a jail term in a cheque bounce case. Talking about his long-stand association with Rajpal, the filmmaker told Mid-Day, "I have known him for more than 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie."

"I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul," he also said.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

The case is linked to unpaid dues from Rajpal Yadav's 2012 directorial film, Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not do well at the box office, and the loan taken to make it reportedly kept building interest over the years.

Before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities last week, Rajpal Yadav opened up about the isolation he has felt during this long legal battle. As per NewsX, he said, "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own." (Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

Soon after, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, and several others provided assistance to Rajpal Yadav. During his bail hearing on February 12, the Delhi High Court adjourned the matter to Monday, February 16.

