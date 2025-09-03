Remember the girl whose wink broke the internet? Here’s where she is now Priya Prakash Varrier, the Wink Girl of 2018, is now a star with 7.7M followers. Here’s her journey, films, and 2025 projects you should know.

New Delhi:

In 2018, the entire social media was filled with a video of the 'Wink Girl'. Within no time, the video of this girl became so viral that she got the tag of National Crush.

Yes! We are talking about Priya Prakash Varrier. Her winking video created a stir on the internet back in 2018. Moreover, that year, she became the most searched name on Google. But after 7 years, where is Priya Prakash Varrier?

The video was from Priya Prakash Varrier's movie

7 years ago, Priya Prakash Varrier as a video from her first film, 'Oru Adaar Love', which went viral. In this film, Priya played the role of a schoolgirl. A scene from the Malayalam film went viral on social media, in which she was seen winking at her classmate.

The song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the film also became a hit. Soon, Priya Prakash Varrier's fan following on social media surpassed many actresses. Currently, she has 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Priya Prakash Varrier is also a singer

Few people know that Priya Prakash Varrier is a great actress as well as a great singer. She started learning music from a very young age. She lent her voice to the song 'Nee Mazhavillu Polen'. Musician Kailas Menon was looking for a new voice, and he found a video of Priya. Later, he contacted her and the actress did not hold back in showing her singing skills.

A look at Priya Prakash Varrier's film

Talking about Priya Prakash Varrier's films, apart from 'Oru Adaar Love', the actress has also appeared in films like Check, Bro, Ishq and Three Years.

She also appeared in the Kannada film 'Vishnu Priya', which was released in theatres on February 21, 2025. She was last seen in the April release 'Good Bad Ugly' in the role of Nithya.

Reportedly, Priya Prakash Varrier also has a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana. The movies, being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2026 and its second part will be released on Diwali 2027.

