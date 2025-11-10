Prem Chopra admitted to Mumbai hospital, family shares health update Renowned actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, for a routine check-up. His condition is stable.

Renowned actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. A close family member stated that the actor has been admitted for a routine check-up and that his health is currently stable. Further updates regarding his condition will be provided in due course.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra is best known for his villainous roles in Bollywood. Over the years, he has delivered several memorable performances. His notable works include Bobby, Do Raaste, Rakhwala, Kati Patang and others.

How is Prem Chopra doing now?

According to information shared by Prem Chopra's family, he has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. They have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Prem Chopra made guest appearance in 2023 film Animal

He was last seen in the 2023 film Animal, where he made his guest appearance as Dalbir Singh. The action thriller film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and others in the lead roles.

Prem Chopra's known films

For the unversed, the 90-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh in 1960. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. He later appeared in the Punjabi action-comedy Chaudhary Karnail Singh, in which he played the character of Shera. The film went on to win the National Film Award and became one of the biggest hits in Punjabi cinema.

