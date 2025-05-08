Pregnancy complications to naming Dua, Deepika Padukone opens up on motherhood In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about her pregnancy. She also revealed why it took her and Ranveer Singh two months to choose their daughter's name.

New Delhi:

One of Bollywood's power couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their firstborn, Dua, on September 8, 2024. After almost two months of her birth, the couple named their daughter and shared it with the world. However, only if they knew that the Arabic name would also land them in trouble. Yes! Several social media users trolled the actors for choosing a non-Hindu name for their daughter. However, that is not it. One of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood had to face a lot during her pregnancy as well. She was not only blamed for opting for surrogacy but also accused of faking her pregnancy. But Mother Deepika not only thrived through it all, but one maternity photoshoot was enough to let the world know how dumb this whole controversy was. After everything said and done, the global star, in a recent interview with Marie Claire, opened up about her pregnancy and daughter.

Deepika had complications during her pregnancy

Imagine a woman embracing pregnancy at 38 and being blamed for faking it. The intense social media scrutiny at such a beautiful stage of life would have definitely not been nice for the actress. However, now it seems like not just mentally, but DP's pregnancy was not all a bed of roses from a physical health point of view as well. Talking about her pregnancy, the Om Shanti Om actress said, 'I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery.' She talked about facing challenges in the last two months of pregnancy. She even had pain in her spine. But during this time, DP's entire family and friends stood by her and kept giving her strength.

Deepika on choosing the name 'Dua' for her daughter

Deepika told Marie Claire that it was important for her and Ranveer Singh to allow their daughter's personality to start developing a little bit before deciding her name. 'It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,' the actress said. DP also added that she does not know if work for her will be the same as it was before having Dua, but she'll definitely be guilty of leaving her alone.

When a director took a jibe at Deepika's motherhood

Deepika also added that she wants to work at her own pace, but some people did not agree with this approach. She recalled an incident when a director wanted to meet her, but Deepika refused to meet him because she was with her daughter Dua. 'He retorted and said, 'Oh, it seems that you are taking motherhood very seriously,'' the actress said while adding that she does not agree with the director's words.

