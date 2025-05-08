Amid Virat Kohli Insta controversy, Rahul Vaidya's old singing video with Anushka Sharma goes viral | Watch The Instagram block controversy between Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohli has created a stir on social media. Meanwhile, a video of Rahul and Anushka Sharma has surfaced, in which he is seen singing a song for Anushka Sharma.

New Delhi:

The algorithm controversy on social media regarding Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rahul Vaidya is not stopping anytime soon. Meanwhile, a video of Rahul and Anushka Sharma has surfaced online, in which he can be seen singing a song for Anushka and also kissing her hand. This video has caught the attention of netizens. They also pointed out that while Anushka looked hesitant in giving his hand to the singer, he was shameless enough it kiss her without permission.

What is in the old video?

In this old video of Rahul and Anushka, Rahul is seen singing a song for Anushka on stage, and during this time, Rahul also kissed Anushka's hand. This video is becoming increasingly viral now. A user wrote, 'Anushka looks uncomfortable.' Another comment read, 'Virat blocked him two years ago, now I know why.' Another user wrote, 'Why do people think they are entitled to kiss anyone's hands without asking? He has no etiquette.'

There was a ruckus about the algorithm

Rahul recently revealed that Virat blocked him on Instagram. After this, he mocked the former skipper's 'Instagram algorithm glitch' statement. Rahul joked that maybe the algorithm itself must have blocked him. Although it is all in jest, there is a light banter going on between Rahul and Virat's fans on social media.

What is the whole matter?

Recently, cricketer Virat Kohli liked actress Avneet Kaur's Instagram post, but soon removed it. Nevertheless, the screenshot of the like went viral on social media, starting many discussions. On this, Virat clarified in his Instagram story that the algorithm accidentally recorded the interaction while cleaning the feed. He said that he had no intention and appealed to people not to make unnecessary things. But even after his clarification, the matter escalated further and became a part of a major meme frenzy.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is steps away from entering 100 crore club, a look at its day 7 box office report