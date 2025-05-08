Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is steps away from entering 100 crore club, a look at its day 7 box office report Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid 2' has completed seven days in theatres today, on Wednesday. Have a look at its box office report here.

New Delhi:

'Raid 2' has hit the theatres as the sequel to the 2018 film 'Raid'. The film has completed a week in theatres. Released on May 1, this film started with a great opening and has recovered its budget. Now its target is to enter the 100 crore club. Know how much the Ajay Devgn starrer earned on the seventh day. It is significant to note that the film also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Raid 2 box office report

Three more films were released on the same day with 'Raid 2', Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' and South films 'Hit' and 'Retro'. But 'Raid 2' beat all. On the first day, this film collected Rs 19.25 crore. This film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, collected Rs 12 crore on the second day. Then on the third day, Saturday, it earned Rs 18 crore. On the fourth day, Sunday, the film performed brilliantly and did a business of Rs 22 crore. Then it also passed the Monday test with good marks. On the fifth day, Monday, 'Raid 2' earned Rs 7.5 crore.

What was the total collection?

However, its business has been continuously declining since Monday. On the sixth day, 'Raid 2' did a business of Rs 7 crore and the earnings on the seventh day were less than Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 4.75 crore at the box office. Its total net collection has become Rs 88.6 crore.

The 100 crore club is the next stop

The film 'Raid 2' has been made at a cost of about 60 crores. This film has recovered its budget. Now its destination is the 100 crore club. However, the earnings of this film have slowed down during the weekdays. In such a situation, it can be hoped that the film will achieve this target in the second weekend.

