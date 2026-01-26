Who was Prathamesh Kadam, Marathi influencer whose sudden death left fans grieving? Marathi influencer Prathamesh Kadam, widely loved for his wholesome reels with his mother, has passed away, leaving the creator community and his followers grieving.

New Delhi:

Marathi social media influencer Prathamesh Kadam, who was widely loved for his wholesome dance and comedy reels featuring his mother, has passed away, leaving the creator community and his followers in shock and grief. Known for his warmth and humour, Prathamesh had built a strong emotional connection with his audience. The news of his death made it difficult for many to process.

The heartbreaking update was confirmed by fellow content creator Tanmay Chandramohan Patekar, who took to Instagram to announce Prathamesh’s death.

Prathamesh Kadam passes away

Prathamesh Kadam continued to make humorous reels for his fans, despite his health challenges. The reason for his death is not known yet.

Tanmay shared a series of photographs with Prathamesh, and wrote an emotional note. He wrote in Marathi, "(Loosely translated in English to: You will always be remembered! Prathamesh, take care of yourself! Will miss you a lot Miss You Bhai)."

In the comments section of the same post, Tanmay also shared details related to Prathamesh’s funeral, which took place on January 26. Fans expressed their disbelief and shock in the comment box.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATHAMESH KADAM)Fans condole Prathamesh Kadam's death

Who was Prathamesh Kadam?

Prathamesh Kadam was a popular Marathi content creator who built his digital presence through relatable humour and simple, heartwarming reels, many of which featured his mother. His videos stood out for their emotional honesty and everyday charm. Eventually, he ended up earning a loyal fanbase.

At the time of his passing, Prathamesh, on Instagram, had 187K followers and 16.7K subscribers on YouTube. Despite facing several health challenges, he remained active online, even sharing light-hearted hospital reels in November last year.

In 2024, Prathamesh reached a personal milestone when he shared the stage with Shraddha Kapoor at a Meta event. Posting the video, he had written, “Finally dreams comes true Shrddha you are so humble and pure".

His sudden passing has now left a void in the space he so quietly and sincerely occupied.

