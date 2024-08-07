Prabhas' film Kalki 2898 AD beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, becomes fourth highest grosser

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Official posters of Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan.

After nearly 40 days of theatrical release, the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, the Prabhas' film has crossed Rs 760 crore gross, which includes Rs 640 crore nett in all languages. On the other hand, SRK's Jawan grossed over Rs 730 crore in India, including Rs 551 crore nett collections. The Hindi version of Kalki minted nearly Rs 290 crore while its Telugu version collected Rs 285 crore.

Top 3 highest grossers

Prabhas also top the chart as his film Baahubali 2 is the biggest domestic grosser with Rs 1417 crore gross and Rs 1030 crore nett. It is followed by KGF: Chapter 2 with Rs 1001 crore gross and Rs 860 crore nett. On the third spot, it is Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR with Rs 916 crore gross and Rs 782 crore nett.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD takes the audience a hundred years ahead. Its collection is related to the Mahabharata period in which the whole film is based around the story of Lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Ashwatthama in the film, which is very powerful. This is the reason why many people called it Amitabh's film and not Prabhas's film.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's was the second release of 2023 after Pathaan. Besides SRK and Nayanthara, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone featured in a special appearance in Jawan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

