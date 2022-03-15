Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRABHAS Prabhas' fan hangs himself after hearing negative reviews of Radhe Shyam: Reports

Highlights The negative reviews of 'Radhe Shyam' have not just impacted the makers but also the fans

According to reports, a 24-year-old fan of South megastar Prabhas committed suicide at his residence

The young man identified as Ravi Teja was a die-hard fan and could not bear the negative response

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited film 'Radhe Shyam' finally made it to the cinemas on March 11. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar released in five languages worldwide and received a mixed response from not just the audience but also the critics. The negative reviews have not just impacted the makers but also the fans who were eagerly waiting for Prabhas' film. According to several media reports, a 24-year-old fan of the South megastar committed suicide at his residence in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. The reason behind the same is being called the mixed response received by the film. The young man identified as Ravi Teja was a die-hard fan of Prabhas and could not bear the negative reviews that 'Radhe Shyam' also featuring Pooja Hegde received.

According to reports, he returned home disappointed after watching the film. He opened up about the film's reviews to his mother and later committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan. As soon as his body was discovered, police were called and soon an investigation followed. This shocking step by the boy has left Prabhas’s fans and social media users shocked. Meanwhile, the actor has not reacted to the same yet.

A user wrote on Twitter, "#Prabhas Fan Commits Suicide. Fans are deeply disappointed with a negative talk for #RadheShyam. The suicide of Prabhas’s fan has shocked everyone. Ravi Teja is a big fan of Prabhas. He was very upset with the mixed result. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan."

Disclaimer-- This story is based on media reports. IndiaTV does not vouch for its authentication.

Coming back to the film, it was released after a wait of 3 years. Having made on a budget of Rs 300-350 Crore, the film has till now raked in 101.50 crores at the Indian box office. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.

Radhe Shyam is based on the story of a palmist who never predicts wrong until he falls in love with Pooja Hegde and then begins their tragic love story.

The film was released along with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' which has worked wonders at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

