Telugu film actor Posani Krishna Murali arrested in Hyderabad Posani Krishna Murali arrested: Police picked up the popular actor from his residence near New Science Colony, Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad.

Posani Krishna Murali arrested: Popular Telugu actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali was arrested in Hyderabad, a police official said on Wednesday. Annamayya district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao informed the news agency PTI that the 66-year-old was taken into custody at 8:45 pm.

Police detained the popular actor from his residence near New Science Colony, Yellareddyguda, Hyderabad.

Offence is cognisable and non-bailable in nature

As per the arrest notice issued to his wife, he was booked under BNS Sections 196, 353 (2), and 111 read with 3 (5), along with BNSS Section 47 (1) and (2). However, the exact reason for his arrest is yet to be clarified by the authorities.

"The offence he is accused of (Krishna Murali) is cognisable and non-bailable in nature, and he has been forwarded to the Additional Judicial Magistrate of 1st Class, Rajampet, for judicial custody," stated the notice served under the authority of Sambepalli sub-inspector.

Police are currently shifting the actor to Andhra Pradesh. Krishna Murali’s arrest comes shortly after the arrest of former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

Krishna Murali was associated with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and had also served as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) during the previous YSRCP regime.

(With PTI inputs)

