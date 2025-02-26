Identity OTT Release date: Here's where you can watch Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan's mystery thriller The OTT release date of South's action thriller film Identity was released recently. Know when and on which OTT platform can you watch the mystery thriller featuring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan.

At the beginning of the year 2025, a Malayalam mystery thriller was released. The mystery thriller took everyone by storm and has now made its way to an OTT platform. Yes! We are talking about Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer Identity. The Malayalam film was released in theatres on January 2, 2025 and now it can be seen on an OTT.

Identity OTT platform

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer Identity is now available on the OTT platform ZEE5 from January 31. The film has a tremendous dose of suspense and has also been liked. The Malayalam version of Identity has now been dubbed into Telugu, Tamil and Kannada so that more and more viewers can enjoy it. This film is available in four languages ​​on ZEE5 so that Indian film lovers can experience this thrilling film in their favourite language.

Identity's plot

Using the descriptions of the elusive killer's face that are carved into the memory of an eyewitness to the heinous crime, a sketch artist and a police officer collaborate to identify the murderer. Things get interesting from the very start and keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.

About the film

According to IMDb, the budget of the Malayalam film Identity is said to be around Rs 12 crore while the film has collected around Rs 17 crore. In this way, this film has been a box office average. However, the acting of Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan has been highly praised. Apart from Tovino and Trisha, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi and Shammi Tilakan are also in the lead roles in the film. The film is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

