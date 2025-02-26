Be Happy: Loved Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk? Get ready for another father-daughter movie featuring AB 'Be Happy' is a moving ode to the unshakable love between Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan), a loving single father and his lively, witty daughter Dhara (Inayat Verma).

Prime Video announced the premiere date of its upcoming Original movie 'Be Happy' on Wednesday. This family drama, which is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, explores the resiliency of love, the strength of dreams, and the warmth of family. With Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting parts, the main cast includes Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi and 'Tu Jhoothi Main' Makkar star Inayat Verma.

Be Happy release date

'Be Happy' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and worldwide in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on March 14.

The plot of Be Happy

'Be Happy' is a moving ode to the unshakable love between Shiv (Abhishek Bachchan), a loving single father and his lively, witty daughter Dhara (Inayat Verma). Dhara, who is wise beyond her years, aspires to go on the stage of the largest dancing reality program in the nation. Shiv must make a tough decision as an unforeseen calamity threatens to destroy that ambition. He sets off on an incredible trip, defying fate, rediscovering himself, and learning the true meaning of happiness in the process, all in an effort to save his daughter's dreams.

Abhishek was last seen in a father-daughter film

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk', interestingly another film that is based on a father-daughter relationship and a man's undying fight against death. India TV in its review of 'I Want To Talk', wrote, "The film has a lot to tell but only to those who want to listen and have patience. While the filmmaker should be helmed for not going in-depth with writing and screenplay, the cast has done a fab job and should be rightly credited. Despite derailing and slowing down 'I Want To Talk' presents a modern-day picture of a broken home, father-daughter relationship and survival."

