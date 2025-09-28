PM Narendra Modi mentions Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg during Mann Ki Baat By remembering both Lata Mangeshkar and Zubeen Garg, PM Modi not only honoured their individual achievements but also emphasised the enduring value of music in India’s social and cultural life, reinforcing the role of art in uniting and inspiring the nation.

New Delhi:

In the latest edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered two of India’s iconic musical figures, highlighting their contribution to the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi began by paying tribute to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice became synonymous with Indian cinema for decades. He emphasised how Mangeshkar’s songs transcended generations, resonating with audiences across the country and abroad.

On the occasion of her birth anniversary, the Prime Minister described her as an embodiment of dedication and artistry, noting that her music continues to inspire budding singers and music lovers alike. He also highlighted her role in bringing Indian music to the global stage and her contribution to promoting Indian culture through her extensive repertoire.

PM Modi on Zubeen Garg

In the same address, PM Modi also remembered the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, calling him a cultural icon whose work brought recognition to Assamese music on a national and international level. He reflected on Garg’s versatility as both a singer and composer, praising his ability to connect with audiences across age groups and regions. Modi noted that Garg’s songs, often rooted in Assamese culture, contributed significantly to India’s diverse musical landscape and left a lasting impact on the hearts of millions.

Through his remarks, the Prime Minister urged listeners to celebrate the legacy of artists who have enriched India’s cultural fabric. He underscored the importance of recognising the contributions of musicians, singers, and composers who have shaped the nation’s artistic heritage, encouraging the public to engage with and preserve India’s artistic traditions.

About Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat, broadcast monthly, continues to serve as a platform for PM Modi to address citizens on a variety of social, cultural, and developmental issues. In addition to recognising notable contributions in music, literature, sports, and public service, the programme also engages listeners on topics ranging from education and technology to health and environmental awareness.

