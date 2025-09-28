Zubeen Garg's family files complaint with Assam CID, seeks probe into his death in Singapore Singer Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while scuba diving in Singapore. He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

Guwahati:

The family of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg has filed a complaint with the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident. The popular singer died by drowning in the sea on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to perform in the North East India Festival.

Who are the signatories in the complaint?

Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told news agency PTI that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday. "We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.

Garg's wife, Garima, and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories. A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."

He stated that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the CID is already probing the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will also be taken up by the team.

A SIT team visited Garg’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said. "We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.

Assam CID had asked witnesses to appear before it

Earlier on September 26, the Assam Police's CID issued notices to people who were present or aware of the events leading to singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, asking them to appear before its officers within 10 days.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), formed by the CID to probe Garg's death, searched the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Besides Mahanta's residence, the houses of Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were searched on Thursday, the officer said. Sharma and Goswami were present with the singer when he died by drowning in the sea on September 19.

The 10-member SIT is being led by Special DGP M P Gupta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the state government will recommend a CBI inquiry if the SIT investigation is found to be 'unsatisfactory'.

Zubeen Garg's death and controversy

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. The cremation took place in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy carried out to rule out foul play in his death.

The investigation into the singer’s demise was launched in response to public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing.

Early reports claimed Garg had died during a scuba diving mishap. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he had suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, rejecting suggestions that scuba diving was involved.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed strong action in case of any foul play in Garg's death and reiterated that nobody will be spared. He has also banned Mahanta from the state as he announced setting up the SIT. Sarma has also expressed willingness to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

