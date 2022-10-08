Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Adipurush Poster portraying Prabhas as Lord Ram

Plea against Prabhas's Adipurush filed in Delhi court claiming inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods

A plea against Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer, 'Adipurush' has been filled in Delhi's Tiz Hazari court. The makers of the movie are facing a legal battle for the alleged inaccurate portrayal of Hindu gods. After the release of the promo on Dussehra, it has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting Hindu gods in an "unwarranted" and "inaccurate" way. The matter has been listed for hearing before senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar on Monday.

The plea has been filed by advocate Raj Gaurav on Friday seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against defendants - producer Bhushan Kumar and director and co-producer Om Raut, alleging they had manipulated the basics of the epic Ramayana. The plea has been moved to the court seeking a stay on the release of the movie and removing the alleged objectionable portions from the teaser from all social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Watch the teaser here:

According to TOI, the plea alleged, "The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by the depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush. While the traditional picture of Lord Ram was that of a serene and calm person, who believed in forgiveness, the defendants in the promotional video had shown him as "atrocious, revengeful and angry", wearing a leather strap and modern footwear made of leather".

The plea further claimed that Lord Hanuman was depicted in an "atrocious manner", wearing leather straps all over his body and his appearance was against the description in the religious verse of Hanuman Chalisa. Also, the character of Ravan, a staunch Brahman, was "awfully cheap and appalling", while the vanar sena was shown as a "whoop of chimpanzees". The plea also said, "That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere".

Hence, the court could grant a stay on the release of the movie and sought ways to remove the promo from all social media platforms.

