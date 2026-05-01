Peddi release date: When is Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hitting the theatres? Know here

New Delhi:

No major South Indian film has been released this year yet. Prabhas's Raja Saab did hit theaters, but it tanked miserably at the box office immediately upon release. A few small-budget films have managed to impress audiences significantly; however, the current anticipation centers around those films featuring big-name stars. After Toxic being postponed, now Pan India movie groovers have turned to Ram Charan and his film Peddi.

The makers of Ram Charan's Peddi have finally revealed the release date of the Pan India film.

When is Peddi releasing?

Peddi will release on June 4. The makers shared a new poster and wrote, 'Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas.'

Ram Charan's last was a flop

Ram Charan's last film Game Changer, turned out to be a massive box office failure. Such a outcome was entirely unexpected for a film produced on a budget of Rs 450 crore, especially considering that his previous release, RRR, had grossed a staggering Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Currently, his entire focus is on Peddi, which is being directed by Buchi Babu. Following this project, he is set to collaborate with director Sukumar.

Latest update on Peddi

For several days now, there were speculation that the film would arrive on June 25 but now the film's official release date has been revealed (June 4, 2026). Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle is on its way. Coincidentally, Lenin, starring Nagarjuna’s son, Akhil, is also scheduled for release around the same time.

It was recently revealed that the shoot for one of the film's songs is still pending. Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the film; the duo has worked together in the past. Furthermore, reports suggest that the actress has charged a fee of Rs 3 crore for this project.

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