Pawan Kalyan reacts to Allu Arjun's arrest in Sandhya Theatre stampede case, says law equal for all

Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa 2 have been in the news lately for various reasons. After the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, the actor and the makers had to go through legal trouble. Now Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has reacted to the matter. The actor-turned-politician said that it would have been better if someone from Allu Arjun's side had gone to the victims' house, then maybe all this would not have happened.

What did Pawan Kalyan say?

A 39-year-old named Revathi died on December 4 during the stampede. Her 8-year-old son is still admitted to Hyderabad Hospital. Talking about the same, Pawan Kalyan said, "I think the incident which should have been handled with restraint has been complicated. We have stopped going to cinema theatres to watch our movies. Why don't I blame the police for such incidents because they think about safety first? In Vijayanagaram, I was also asked not to come. Chiranjeevi used to go to the theatre alone wearing a mask. Many times I also used to go on the same route. The staff should have told Arjun before this. After going there and sitting down, Arjun should have been taken away after telling him about the incident. The law is equal for everyone. Arjun may have been told but even then sometimes he is unable to hear due to the enthusiastic screams of the fans."

"Revathi's death in this incident shook me. If the actor does not congratulate the fans, then people will have a different feeling towards the actor. Everyone is discussing that this is bad and bad. Arjun will be sad about Revathi's death too in this incident. If he had immediately assured them that they were there for that child, then the situation would have been different. The film is a team and everyone should participate. Here Allu Arjun was made the culprit. In my opinion, this is not right," Pawan said.

Lack of human approach in Allu Arjun's case, Pawan Kalyan

He also added that somewhere there is a lack of human approach in Allu Arjun's case. "Everyone believes that he should have gone to Revathi's house and assured her. Arjun said that people are angry because he did not do so. He said that there is a possibility that people will criticize Revanth Reddy. He responded to this in the capacity of CM Revanth Reddy knows Ram Charan and Allu Arjun since childhood. Arjun's uncle is also a Congress leader. But sometimes decisions are taken based on the situation," the Deputy CM said.

Can't blame Revanth Reddy, says Pawan Kalyan

"I don't think CM Revanth Reddy's name was not mentioned. Revanth Reddy is a leader beyond all this. How can we blame him, because of him, ticket prices for Pushpa's movies have been increased," said Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

