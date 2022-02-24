Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, How to Book Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Bheemla Nayak' is gearing up to hit the screens on February 25.

Bheemla Nayak is one of the anticipated films of the year. It will mark the first big Telugu film to arrive in theatres post the third wave of COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum which was directed by popular Mollywood director K.R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy. Pawan Kalyan will be seen reprising the role of Biju Menon and Rana Daggubati in the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran with Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as leading heroines. Bheemla Nayak is Censor certified and has received UA certification from the CBFC. The run-time of the film is nearly 141 minutes.

What is Bheemla Nayak's Release Date?

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.

Where to book Bheemla Nayak movie tickets?

You can book Bheemla Nayak's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of Bheemla Nayak?

Saagar K Chandra

Who are the producers of Bheemla Nayak?

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sithara Entertainments

Music in Bheemla Nayak movie is by?

S. Thaman

What's the genre of Bheemla Nayak?

Action, Drama, Suspense and Thriller

Bheemla Nayak HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

How Can I See Bheemla Nayak Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bheemla Nayak movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Sithara Entertainments.

Where can I check the review of Bheemla Nayak movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Bheemla Nayak review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Songs of Bheemla Nayak: