Independence Day special: 7 underrated patriotic films to watch now These 7 patriotic films failed to shine at the box office but still hold a special place in our hearts for their unforgettable stories and performances.

If we talk about patriotic films, the names like Border, Bhagat Singh and Shershah come to our minds. These films were appreciated for their storylines, dialogues and songs. While several patriotic films live rent-free in our consciousness, Indian audiences were also pretty cold to several others.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, let's have a look at 7 good patriotic films that failed at the box office, despite having potential.

7 must-watch patriotic films that bombed

1. Saat Hindustani – Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film

Saat Hindustani was released on the big screen in the year 1969. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hindi cinema through this movie. The essence of the story of the independence of the Indian state of Goa from the occupation of Portugal was shown in the film; however, it failed to make a mark at the box office.

2. Haqeeqat – Story of the 1962 India-China war

The story of the military conflict between India and China in 1962 was shown in the film Haqeeqat. How 120 Indian soldiers faced more than 3000 soldiers makes this movie special. Dharmendra played an important role in this film, released in 1973.

3. Prahaar – Nana Patekar’s fight against corruption

Nana Patekar's most patriotic films have done well at the box office. However, his 1991 film Prahaar could not repeat the history. Nana played the role of an Indian Army officer who raised his voice against the corruption spread in the country. He also directed the film.

4. Hey Ram – Partition, friendship, and unity

Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan's film Hey Ram shows the background of India's partition. The film also showed the similarity of patriotism and unity between friends of two different religions. This film could not do anything special at the box office.

5. Bose: The Forgotten Hero – Tribute to Netaji

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has made an important contribution as a freedom fighter in India's independence. The film Bose: The Forgotten Hero, based on his life, was released in 2005.

6. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey – A teacher-led revolution

The Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey shows the story of the revolution of 64 young teachers against British rule. This movie, released in 2010, was directed by the Lagaan-fame filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

7. Chittagong – Story of the Chittagong uprising

The story of the Chittagong rebellion against the British in British-ruled India was depicted in this movie. Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played important roles in this film, released in 2012. Let us tell you that now Chittagong is in Bangladesh.

