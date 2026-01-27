Pathaan to Border 2, Bollywood films that ruled box office on Republic Day Border 2 is currently running in theaters. It benefited greatly from the Republic Day holiday yesterday. ​​Several other films released on the occasion of this national festival have also performed exceptionally well at the box office. Let's have a look at the list.

Filmmakers often eye national holidays and festivals for film releases, taking advantage of the increased footfall and collections during these periods. Border 2, which was released on January 23, 2026, is currently playing in theaters. It earned record-breaking revenue on Republic Day yesterday, Monday. ​​

Several other films have also been released around or on Republic Day in the past. Read further to know which films collected how much on January 26 and where does Border 2 stand in this list.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

This film was released on January 26 and it earned Rs 2.90 crore on its opening day, which was Republic Day. Made on a budget of Rs 28 crore, the film grossed a net collection of Rs 52.91 crore. Its worldwide collection was Rs 96.90 crore. The film was a massive hit.

Agneepath (2012)

This film was also released on Republic Day, in 2012. It earned Rs 22.80 crore on its opening day. The film proved to be a superhit. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 71 crore, the film collected a net of Rs 118.20 crore.

Baby (2015)

Akshay Kumar's Baby is also among the films released on Republic Day. It was released in theaters on January 23, 2015, and performed well at the box office. On January 26, its fourth day, its collection was Rs 14.92 crore. Baby had a total net collection of Rs 95.57 crore. Its worldwide collection was Rs 142.98 crore.

Airlift (2016)

Akshay Kumar's Airlift is also included in this list, which was released on January 22, 2016. The film proved to be a superhit. On Republic Day, its fifth day of release, the film earned Rs 17.80 crore. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 30 crore, the film grossed Rs 128.10 crore at the Indian box office. The worldwide collection was Rs 228.00 crore.

Kaabil (2017)

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil was released on January 25, 2017. On January 26, its second day of release, it earned Rs 18.70 crore. Its total net collection was approximately Rs 104.34 crore. The worldwide earnings were Rs 178.10 crore. Made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore, this film was a superhit.

Raees (2017)

This film was released on January 25. The film earned Rs 20.40 crore on its opening day. According to a Sacnilk report, on the second day, January 26th, its business was Rs 26.30 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 92 crore, this film had a total net collection of Rs 138.63 crore and proved to be a hit at the box office.

Padmaavat (2018)

Starring Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, this film was released on January 25, 2018. On the second day, January 26, the film earned Rs 32 crore. The film received immense love from the audience. The film's songs and dialogues were huge hits. It proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It earned Rs 302.15 crore at the domestic box office. The worldwide collection was approximately Rs 585 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

This film was released on January 11, 2019. The film saw a surge in earnings on Republic Day. On January 26, the film earned Rs 9.86 crore. With a total gross of approximately Rs 42 crore, its net collection reached around Rs 244.14 crore. The film proved to be a blockbuster.

Pathaan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan's film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. With this film, King Khan made a powerful comeback after a long break. Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023. On January 26 (the second day), its collection was Rs 70.5 crore. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Domestically, Pathaan earned Rs 543.09 crore and is the most successful film released on Republic Day to date.

Fighter (2024)

This film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, is based on the Indian Air Force. Its net collection was Rs 152.25 crore. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 258.75 crore. It was released in theaters on January 25, 2024. On January 26, the film's business was Rs 39.5 crore.

Sky Force (2025)

In Republic Day 2025, Bollywood witnessed Akshay Kumar’s war film Sky Force opening strongly at the holiday window. Sky Force, which was released on January 24, 2025 to coincide with the Republic Day weekend, opened with approximately Rs 15.3 crore on its first day, around Rs 26.3 crore on its second day, and about Rs 31.6 crore on Republic Day, and accumulated nearly Rs 99.7 crore in its first week in India.

Border 2 (2026)

The film Border 2 has also set a record in terms of collections on Republic Day. On Republic Day yesterday, its fourth day of release, it earned Rs 59 crore. The film's total collection has reached Rs 180 crore. This film, starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan, is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.

