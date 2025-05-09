Parineeti Chopra urges people to report responsibly, says fake news can terrify people Amar Singh Chamkila actor Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram story and urged citizens to report responsibly at these sensitive times, and stated that fake news and misinformation can terrify people who are watching.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Friday has urged citizens to act responsibly when sharing information, especially during these sensitive times when there are escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the dangers of misinformation, she stated how fake news can create unnecessary panic and fear among the public who are watching the news. Chopra urged everyone to rely on verified sources and think twice before forwarding or posting unverified content.

As a result of India's military operation under Operation Sindoor, several fake videos claiming to be misleading news have started circulating on social media. On Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher and Vikrant Massey, applauded the Indian Armed Forces for their valour on their social media accounts.

Parineeti urges people to act responsibly

Taking to the Instagram story, Hasee Toh Phasee actor wrote, 'The worst we can do right now is spread fake news and terrify the people who are watching.' She further added, 'Let's rely on official updates and nothing else. Report Responsibly Jai Hind,' along with the tricolour Indian flag emoji. Take a look at the screengrab of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story

Janhvi Kapoor also reacts

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor also responded to the information that is circulating on social media and said, 'The visuals that unfolded on news channels and social media last night felt like they were something out of a movie, something I never fathomed I'd see in this lifetime happening on Indian soil. It was a kind of anxiety I had never experienced before. And it made me think of all the times we'd remark on foreign conflicts from a safe distance and call for an end to any and all kinds of confrontation between countries. But his time it's at our door step.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Parineeti Chopra's work front

The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Apinderdeep Singh in the lead roles. She will be next seen in the untitled series is set to be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: Madhura Naik gives befitting reply to Mandana Karimi, Bhaag Johnny actor issues clarification