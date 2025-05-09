Madhura Naik gives befitting reply to Mandana Karimi, Bhaag Johnny actor issues clarification Television actress Madhura Naik lashed out at Mandana Karimi after her Instagram story sparked outrage. However, the Bhaag Johnny actor issued a clarification post but deleted it from her Instagram profile.

Recently, Iranian model and actor Mandana Karimi faced criticism on social media after posting an Instagram story commenting on Operation Sindoor. The actress, known for her role in the action-thriller Bhaag Johnny, deleted her post from her profile. In the Instagram story, the 36-year-old actress wrote, 'The world is on fire, India bombing Pakistani Kashmir, murdering civilians and children moments ago. Israel murdered a family in Khan Yunis just moments ago. America bombed Yemen, murdering civilians just yesterday.'

Mandana also mentioned, 'All of these deaths are a direct response from genocidal powers that learned from each other that you can carry out war crimes with impunity while the world swallows its tongue. Whether it's Zionism, Hindutva fascism or American exceptionalism, imperialism continues to rage on and burn all in its path.' These comments made by the actress triggered a backlash among social media users. Reacting to Mandana's Instagram story, TV actress Madhura Naik took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a long post replying to Mandana over her comments made on Operation Sindoor.

Madhura Naik, who appeared in television series, including Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, lashed out at Mandana and stated how Mandana's post is deeply disturbing and unacceptable, as she is an Iranian woman residing in India and trying to malign the nation that has hosted her with dignity and respect.

In the Instagram post, she wrote, 'It is deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable that a foreign national — an Iranian woman residing in India and benefiting from its opportunities and freedoms — would dare to malign the very nation that has hosted her with dignity, respect, and inclusiveness. Her recent public statements falsely accusing India of “bombing Pakistani Kashmir” and labelling our civilizational ethos as “Hindutva fascism” are not only factually incorrect but are also steeped in dangerous propaganda aimed at inciting discord.'

She further added, 'Such irresponsible rhetoric, especially coming from someone with visibility and influence in public life, must be met with the strictest scrutiny. It is imperative to ask: would she be permitted to speak in such a manner against her own homeland, Iran, with the same impunity? The answer is self-evident.'

Madhura concluded her post by urging the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into her statements.

Mandana issues clarification but deletes it

After facing this online criticism, Mandana issued her statement as a clarification. But she deleted the Instagram post later. The now-deleted post read, 'What a storm one story can cause. A simple message about peace-not religion, not politics-sparked an avalanche of hate.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Mandana Karimi's Instagram post

For those who don't know, Mandana, who came to India to pursue her career in modelling and acting, made her Bollywood debut with a guest appearance in the film Roy in 2015. She worked in TV serials and rose to fame for her role in the film Bhaag Johnny in 2015.

