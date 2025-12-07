Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana unfollow each other on Instagram after calling off their wedding Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal's wedding has been officially called off after weeks of speculation. The duo also unfollowed each other on Instagram. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana publicly confirmed on Sunday, December 7, 2025, that her wedding with filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has been officially called off after weeks of speculation. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Smriti Mandhana issued a statement clarifying that the wedding has been called off.

Smriti also requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families. However, eagle-eyed users were quick to notice that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Read on to know the details.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana unfollow each other on Instagram

This unfollowing on Instagram occurred shortly after Smriti Mandhana posted a formal statement confirming that the wedding had been called off. Take a look at the screengrabs from Palaash and Smriti's Instagram accounts.

(Image Source : IG/ @PALASH_MUCHHAL, @SMRITI_MANDHANA)Screengrab taken from Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's Instagram account.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palaash Muchhal called off

Confirming the news of the wedding cancellation, Smriti Mandhana wrote, "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

Smriti Mandhana concluded by writing, "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SMRITI MANDHANA)Screengrab taken from Smriti Mandhana's Instagram story

For the unversed, Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, 2025. However, their wedding was postponed earlier due to the cricketer's father's health.

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal reacts after Smriti Mandhana’s ‘wedding called off’ post: ‘Most difficult phase of my life’