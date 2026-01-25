Padma Awards: Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Mammootty, R Madhavan named for honours Legendary actors Dharmendra and Satish Shah have been selected to receive the prestigious Padma Awards posthumously.

New Delhi:

Legendary actors Dharmendra and Satish Shah have been selected to receive the prestigious Padma Awards posthumously, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. The list also includes South superstar Mammootty, who will be receiving the Padma Bhushan.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, honouring individuals whose work has made a significant and lasting impact on society. Check the full list of awardees in the Arts field here:

Padma Awards for 2026 unveiled

From Dharmenda, Alka Yagnik, Satish Shah to Mammootty, the list of Padma awardees include prominent personalities as follows:

Dharmendra - Padma Vibhushan

Satish Shah - Padma Shri

Alka Yagnik - Padma Bhushan

Mammootty - Padma Bhushan

Prosenjit Chatterjee - Padma Shri

Madhavan Ranganathan - Padma Shri

The list also features singers, actors and artists from the field of art. Take a look below:

N Rajam

Shatavadhani R Ganesh

Anil Kumar Rastogi

Arvind Vaidya

Bharat Singh Bharti

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Chiranji Lal Yadav

Deepika Reddy

Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad

Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)

Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)

Haricharan Saikia

Jyotish Debnath

Kalamandalam Vimala

Menon

Khem Raj Sundriyal

Kumar Bose

Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch

Maganti Murali Mohan

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

Nuruddin Ahmed

Othuvaar Thiruthani

Swaminathan

Pokhila Lekthepi

R Krishnan (Posthumous)

Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

Rajastapathi Kaliappa

Goundar

Sangyusang S Pongener

Sarat Kumar Patra

Simanchal Patro

Taga Ram Bheel

Tarun Bhattacharya

Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

Tripti Mukherjee

Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)

Piyush Pandey to be honoured with the Padma Bhushan posthumously

Piyush Pandey to receive Padma Bhushan posthumously. Over an illustrious career spanning four decades, he revolutionised the advertising industry with more than 100 iconic campaigns, elevating Indian advertising to the global stage.

About Padma Awards

For the unversed, the Padma Awards are some of India's highest civilian honours. They are given to people who have made a big impact through their work in respective fields.

Padma Vibhushan – for truly exceptional service.

Padma Bhushan – for service of a very high order.

Padma Shri – for notable contributions in any field.

These awards are announced every year on Republic Day to celebrate people whose hard work, talent, and dedication inspire the whole nation.

