Padma Awards: Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Mammootty, R Madhavan named for honours

Legendary actors Dharmendra and Satish Shah have been selected to receive the prestigious Padma Awards posthumously, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. The list also includes South superstar Mammootty, who will be receiving the Padma Bhushan.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, honouring individuals whose work has made a significant and lasting impact on society. Check the full list of awardees in the Arts field here:
Padma Awards for 2026 unveiled
From Dharmenda, Alka Yagnik, Satish Shah to Mammootty, the list of Padma awardees include prominent personalities as follows:
- Dharmendra - Padma Vibhushan
- Satish Shah - Padma Shri
- Alka Yagnik - Padma Bhushan
- Mammootty - Padma Bhushan
- Prosenjit Chatterjee - Padma Shri
- Madhavan Ranganathan - Padma Shri
The list also features singers, actors and artists from the field of art. Take a look below:
- N Rajam
- Shatavadhani R Ganesh
- Anil Kumar Rastogi
- Arvind Vaidya
- Bharat Singh Bharti
- Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
- Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
- Chiranji Lal Yadav
- Deepika Reddy
- Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
- Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
- Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
- Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
- Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)
- Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
- Haricharan Saikia
- Jyotish Debnath
- Kalamandalam Vimala
- Menon
- Khem Raj Sundriyal
- Kumar Bose
- Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch
- Maganti Murali Mohan
- Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
- Nuruddin Ahmed
- Othuvaar Thiruthani
- Swaminathan
- Pokhila Lekthepi
- R Krishnan (Posthumous)
- Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
- Rajastapathi Kaliappa
- Goundar
- Sangyusang S Pongener
- Sarat Kumar Patra
- Simanchal Patro
- Taga Ram Bheel
- Tarun Bhattacharya
- Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
- Tripti Mukherjee
- Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
Piyush Pandey to be honoured with the Padma Bhushan posthumously
Piyush Pandey to receive Padma Bhushan posthumously. Over an illustrious career spanning four decades, he revolutionised the advertising industry with more than 100 iconic campaigns, elevating Indian advertising to the global stage.
About Padma Awards
For the unversed, the Padma Awards are some of India's highest civilian honours. They are given to people who have made a big impact through their work in respective fields.
- Padma Vibhushan – for truly exceptional service.
- Padma Bhushan – for service of a very high order.
- Padma Shri – for notable contributions in any field.
These awards are announced every year on Republic Day to celebrate people whose hard work, talent, and dedication inspire the whole nation.
Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Dharmendra, Shibu Soren and Rohit Sharma among 131 Padma awardees | Full list