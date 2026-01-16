Live OTT and theatrical releases today LIVE: Happy Patel, 120 Bahadur, Bha Bha Ba and more OTT and theatrical releases today LIVE: Track all new movie releases across OTT platforms and cinemas today, including Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Updates will be added throughout the day as titles premiere and hit theatres.

New Delhi:

Imran Khan is making a comeback on the big screens after 11 years in Aamir Khan and Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film has released in theatres today. On the other hand from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam several big films likes Bha Bha Ba and Kalamkaval are also releasing on several OTT platforms today.

It is significant to note that old releases like Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab and Ikkis are already running in theatres and a new Friday is here with new releases. So let's have a detailed looks at films and shows releasing today, on January 16. Also have a look at their reception by fans

Follow this Live blog for all the fresh updates: