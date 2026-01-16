Advertisement
OTT and theatrical releases today LIVE: Track all new movie releases across OTT platforms and cinemas today, including Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Updates will be added throughout the day as titles premiere and hit theatres.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Imran Khan is making a comeback on the big screens after 11 years in Aamir Khan and Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film has released in theatres today. On the other hand from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam several big films likes Bha Bha Ba and Kalamkaval are also releasing on several OTT platforms today.

It is significant to note that old releases like Dhurandhar, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab and Ikkis are already running in theatres and a new Friday is here with new releases. So let's have a detailed looks at films and shows releasing today, on January 16. Also have a look at their reception by fans

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ashnoor Kaur attended Rahu Ketu screening

    After enjoying Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola's birthday bash, Ashnoor Kaur was spotted at Rahu Ketu screening in Mumbai.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Kriti Sanon attended Rahu Ketu screening

    The makers of Rahu Ketu hosted a celebrity movie screening in Mumbai on January 15, 2026. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted at the screening as she was there to support her good friend Varun Sharma. 

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Sonali Bendre calls Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos a 'hilarious ride'

    Sonali Bendre attended the Mumbai screening of  Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and heaped praises on the film. Read her X post here:

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    28 Years Later: The Bone Temple theatrical release date

    28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, starring Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell and Emma Laird, is a horror thriller. The story revolves around Spike, who joins Jimmy Crystal's gang, and it turns into a nightmare for him. Meanwhile, Dr Kelson's discovery could completely change his familiar world. The horror-thriller is also hitting theatres today.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? release date

    Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? is a sweet and spicy Marathi film based on the story of a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law, starring Prarthana Behere and Nirmiti Sawant in the lead roles. This film is also releasing in theaters on January 16, 2026.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    One Two Cha Cha Chaa theatrical release today

    One Two Cha Cha Chaa starring Ashutosh Rana, is an action-adventure comedy-drama that features love, laughter, bullets, drugs, gangsters, sorrow, madness, and much more. The movie is hitting theatres today.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Safia/Safdar OTT release date

    Directed by the very popular cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Baba Azmi, with lead acting from none other than Aditi Subedi, the  coming-of-age movie Safia/Safdar is out on OTT platform ZEE5, featuring actors Kanwaljit and Naseeruddin Shah.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Rahu Ketu releases in theatres today

    Rahu Ketu is a comedy-drama starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Pandey in lead roles. It's a fictional drama where the magical world of Rahu and Ketu, as envisioned by writer Churu Lal Sharma, comes to life, impacting people's lives and causing chaos. The film has also hit theatres today.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Happy Patel theatrical release today

    Directed by Vir Das, the film deals with Happy Patel, a lovably inept but passionate spy whose operations cause unforeseen complications.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    120 Bahadur OTT release today

    It is based on the cinematic adaptation of the battle of Rezang La that took place during the Sino-Indian war in 1962. It is an homage to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who won the ParamVir Chakra, and the Charlie Company soldiers who belonged to the 13 Kumaon Regiment. The war-drama is out on Prime Video.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Kalamkaval OTT release date

    Debutant director Jithin K Jose and acclaimed actor and producer Mammootty come up with a dark and deeply paced cop thriller that impresses audiences with it's theatrical release. Now the film is streaming on SonyLIV.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bha Bha Ba OTT release date

    With absurdly trenchant commentary, Bha Bha Ba combines politics, satire, and comedy. Dileep, actor and producer, stars in this film about kidnapping a chief minister not for reward, but to represent a statement against authority and the power of voices. Bha Bha Ba is out on Zee5 now.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Gurram Paapi Reddy Telugu movie on OTT

    This Telugu dark-comedy film goes all in on the chaos. An absurd plot of switched corpses causes property issues and missing heirs. The clever scripting and light-hearted approach make it a film that has been well-received after its release in cinemas, thanks to positive word-of-mouth publicity. Now it is out on Zee5.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Love Through a Prism anime OTT release date

    The story revolves around Lili Ichijoin, a young Japanese exchange student who joins the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in the early 1900s in London. She wants to become a painter, and with the stern pressure of her parents to be at the top of the class within the first six months, she gets distracted by the arrival of Kit Church, an aristocratic student who is talented yet emotionally distant. The anime show is out on Netflix now.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    The Rip OTT release date

    Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star in this movie that uncovers the lives of a number of police officers from the Miami Tactical Narcotics Team who are fed up with the fact that their captain has been murdered and is yet to receive justice. The action-thriller is out on Netflix now.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bandook OTT release today

    The crime thriller that unfolds on an isolated river island is out on Lionsgate Play. It deals with murders that lay bare delicate lives and destroyed landscapes, exploring the darkness within and the darkness without.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bharat Ke Super Founders OTT release date

    Bharat Ke Super Founders is a high-octane startup reality show where some of the most exciting founders from Bharat come together and showcase their fundraising pitches to India’s most successful business leaders. With a real pool of funding of Rs 100 crores on the table, all the deals made on this show are not only real but also result-oriented. Led and guided by entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, this show is all about how entrepreneurs from Bharat can build businesses for the real Bharat with sound fundamentals  and smart thinking. The show will release on Amazon MX Player today.

