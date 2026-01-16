Rahu Ketu Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's film is a mix of mythology and modern comedy Rahu Ketu is a lighthearted blend of mythological fantasy and situational comedy. The pairing of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma is the film's biggest strength. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Rahu Ketu

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: January 16, 2026

Director: Vipul Vig

Genre: Comedy

What if Rahu and Ketu, the most mysterious characters from mythology, descended to our world as humans, held a mirror to our sins, and then, at the behest of an unseen power, began to balance the scales of good and evil? This intriguing question forms the basis of of the Bollywood film, Rahu Ketu. The movie is an idea that touches the soul of folklore, religious texts and moral tales that no matter how alluring evil may be, its end is inevitable and good always finds a way even amidst chaos.

Writer-director Vipul Vig (associated with the Fukrey franchise) attempts to present mythological elements in a lighthearted, almost child-friendly manner this time. The pairing of Pulkit Samrat (Ketu) and Varun Sharma (Rahu) itself inspires a sense of comedic confidence. From the very beginning, the film signals that it's not a heavy mythological drama, but a fun ride filled with magical chaos, friendship and situational comedy. The only question is, does this ride remain as entertaining till the end? Let's find out.

Rahu Ketu: Story

The movie begins in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, where writer Churu Lal Sharma (Manu Rishi Chadha) is troubled by both his fate and his writing. Then enters the mysterious Uncle (Piyush Mishra), who possesses a magical diary/book that writes destinies. From this book are born Rahu and Ketu, two innocent but chaotic characters, whom the townspeople consider harbingers of bad luck, while for the audience, they become the biggest source of entertainment. The film's opening sequence gives a theatrical feel. The uncle's narration, glimpses of the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan) and the idea that Rahu and Ketu aren't inherently evil but rather instruments of punishment for evil, all combine to create a strong setup.

The film also gradually tries to convey that understanding karma is more important than fearing it. This message could be particularly effective for children and family audiences, but this is where the problem of inconsistency begins. The story picks up pace at times and then slows down just as quickly. Some scenes are incredibly funny, while others feel like they were added merely to fill time. The entire elephant-banana sequence is an example of this; it's funny, but even after the film ends, the question remains: what was its actual purpose, or did it even have one?

Rahu Ketu: Writing, Direction and Technical Aspects

Rahu Ketu's comedy relies more on situations than dialogues, which is a good thing. Varun Sharma's expression-driven humour and Pulkit Samrat's effortless charm save many scenes. Their chemistry is the lifeblood of the film and whenever they are on screen together, the atmosphere automatically lightens. However, this comedy doesn't work equally well everywhere. Some jokes become repetitive and hinder the story's progress instead of advancing it. There's also some interesting meta-commentary and some hollow characters. The idea behind the story is good; it could have been a successful attempt if it had been explored more effectively, but overall, the film's primary objective isn't to be logical but to make the audience laugh, which it succeeds in doing.

Vipul Vig's direction is confident, especially considering this is his debut film. The comedy mostly feels organic and arises from the situations rather than being forced. However, tighter editing could have made the film more impactful. Some parts feel unnecessarily long. The locations in Himachal Pradesh make the film visually refreshing, and the background score blends seamlessly with the mood of the story. However, the music is the film's weakest aspect. The awkward use of the word 'Paapi' (sinner) in the title track feels out of place rather than integrated into the narrative.

Rahu Ketu: Acting

On the performance front, the cast has tried their best to salvage the weak script. Varun Sharma once again proves that comedy is his natural strength. His timing and body language as Rahu are consistently hilarious. Pulkit Samrat looks comfortable and fits well in the role of Ketu. He doesn't go over the top and brings life to the character with his innocence. Piyush Mishra, as Fufaji, adds both mystery and humor. Despite limited screen time, his presence lends weight to the story.

Amit Sial (SHO) and Sumit Gulati (Bansi) leave their mark even in their short appearances. Shalini Pandey is decent in the role of Meenu Taxi, but in many scenes, glimpses of Alia Bhatt are clearly visible, which hinders her originality. Chunky Pandey is funny as Mordecai, but he too is confined to a familiar stereotype, which is a little disappointing.

Rahu Ketu: The Biggest Challenge

The moment you see the Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma duo, you're bound to be reminded of Fukrey. This comparison also becomes the biggest challenge for Rahu Ketu. While the fun in Fukrey was carefree and consistent, here the moments of laughter are scattered. The film isn't bad, but the burden of expectations weighs it down a bit.

Rahu Ketu: Verdict

So, should you avoid Rahu Ketu? Absolutely not. It's a film that aims to make you laugh and succeeds in many places. It's a decent option for a lighthearted watch with kids or after a tiring day. The mythological concept, colorful characters and the chemistry between Pulkit and Varun make it worth watching.

However, if you go in expecting Fukrey-level consistent laughter or a very strong story, you might be a little disappointed. The film's idea is fantastic, but it hasn't been fully realised. A sequel has been hinted at, and hopefully, next time Vipul Vig will address the shortcomings that are noticeable here, and this world of Rahu and Ketu will return stronger.

