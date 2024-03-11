Oscars 2024: Emma Stones win Best actress, Robert Downey Jr gets Best Actor Supporting; check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Oscars 2024: Check full winners list here

The 96th Academy Awards is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer had received 13 nominations this year. Apart from this, films like Poor Things and Barbie were also nominated in major categories. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Oscars. Let's have a look at the Oscars 2024 winners.

Oscars 2024 winners

Best Actor (Male)

Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor for Oppenheimer.

Best Actor (Female)

Emma Stones won the Best actress Award for Poor Things. The actor cried during her acceptance speech.

Best Director

Christopher Nollan won the Oscars for Best Director for Oppenheimer.

Best Picture

Oppenheirmer wins the Oscars 2024 for Best Picture.

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Robert Downey Jr won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Da'Vine wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for The Holdovers. Just like Downey, this is Da'Vine's first Academy Award too.

Best International Feature

The Zone Of Interest (UK) won Best International Feature. For the unversed, this is UK's third win in the category.

Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame won the Best Film Editing award for Oppenheimer.

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest wins an Academy Award for Best Sound.

Best Live Action Short

The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar wins Best Live Action Short.

Best Cinematography

Hoyte Van Hoytema wins Best Cinematography for Oppenheimer.

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol wins best documentary feature.

Best Documentary/Short

The Last Repair Shop' wins Best Documentary/Short.

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One wins the Best Visual Effects award.

Best Costume

Poor Things wins Best Costume

Makeup And Hairstyling

Poor Things' Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh win the Oscar for Makeup And Hairstyling.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction wins Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall Bags Best Original Screenplay.

Best Animated Feature

The Boy And The Heron wins Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over wins Best Animated Short Film

