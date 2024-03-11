Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins first Academy Award for Oppenheimer

Follow us on Image Source : X Robert Downey Jr wins first Academy Award for Oppenheimer

The 96th Academy Awards is being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. And Iron Man fame actor Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar Award in the Best Actor Supporting (Male) category. The actor won this award for his popular film Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer dominated the nominations this year. The film received 13 nominations. Apart from this, films like Poor Things and Barbie are also likely to bag Oscars in several categories. Popular chat show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Oscars.

Presenters for this year's Oscars are?

The Oscar Awards are being held in three rounds. The first-round presenters are Michelle Pfeiffer, Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Long, Lupita Nyong'o, Kay Hwi Kwan, Michelle Yeoh and Sam Rockwell.

Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Morino, and John Mullally are the presenters in the second round. Whereas, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Ario, America Ferrara, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, and Ben Kingsley are the presenters of the third round.

Best International Feature Film Goes To...

The winner for the Best International Feature Film has also been announced. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest (UK) has won the Oscars in this category.

Oppenheimer received the most nominations

This time Oppenheimer has the most attention in the nominations. The Cillian Murphy starrer film has been nominated in 13 categories. Poor Things has received 11 nominations. Apart from this, many films including Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon have been nominated. Indian-origin Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja's To Kill a Tiger is an Oscar nominee.

