Oscars 2024: RRR's Naatu Naatu plays on screen as Ariana Grande walks on stage to present award

Follow us on Image Source : X Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu plays on Oscars 2024 screen

The Oscars 2024 were held in held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer won 7 awards at the 96th Academy Awards. While Emma Stone bagged the Best Actress award, Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award. Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year's Oscars. Moreover, from Ryan Gosling to Jennifer Lawrence, several top Hollywood stars also turned presenters for the Oscar Awards 2024.

Naatu Naatu makes cameo at Oscars 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced the winner for Best Original Song and Best Original Score at Oscars 2024. While the presenters were walking in, RRR's Naatu Naatu song played in the background. This moment only light up Ram Charan and Jr. NTR fans but RRR's official Twitter handle also shared the video on its social media profile.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's film and its songs were not only recognised by the Academy Awards, but Naatu Naatu also won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023 and became the first Indian song to bag the trophy. RRR's Music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on the Oscars stage.

During this time, director SS Rajamourli and lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan attended the Oscars 2023 along with their wives

RRR's action sequence also featured in Oscar 2024 video

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt walked on stage to facilitate the stuntmen and action crew who made the actor's work easy. While the Oscar-nominated actors were praising the stuntmen, the Academy Awards played a video highlighting some action sequences for world cinema. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's action sequence from RRR also featured in the Oscar video. The RRR team also shared this video on their X profile and presented gratitude to the Academy Awards.

Watch the video here:

The Oscars 2024 were held in held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year's Oscars.

Also Read: Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy is Best Actor, Nolan finally wins Best Director, Oppenheimer bags 7 Academy Awards