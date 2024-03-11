Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy is Best Actor, Nolan finally wins Best Director, Oppenheimer bags 7 Academy Awards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer bags 7 Academy Awards

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheirmer has created history by bagging 7 Oscars this year. The ace director not only won the Academy Awards in Best Director category but his cast and crew also won their first Oscars. Oppenheimer's backbone Cillain Murphy won the Best Actor award, whereas, Robert Donwey Jr won the Oscars 2024 award in the Best Actor category. Emma Stones bagged the Best Actress award. And Oppenheimer won the Best Film award too. With this, Oppenheimer won total 7 awards in 13 nominations. Cillian and Emily Blunt starrer had won the maximum nominations (13) at Oscars 2024.

For the unversed, The 96th Academy Awards was being held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Apart from Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Barbie were also nominated in major categories. Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year's Oscars.

Presenters for this year's Oscars were?

The Oscar Awards are being held in three rounds. The first-round presenters are Michelle Pfeiffer, Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Al Pacino, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Long, Lupita Nyong'o, Kay Hwi Kwan, Michelle Yeoh and Sam Rockwell.

Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Morino, and John Mullally are the presenters in the second round. Whereas, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Ario, America Ferrara, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, and Ben Kingsley are the presenters of the third round.

