Orry gets mobbed as he arrives for questioning in Rs 252 crore drugs case | Video

Internet sensation Orry was summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in the Rs 252 crore drugs case. He was mobbed while on his way to the questioning.

Orry was brought in for questioning by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police crime branch based on the statement of Salim Shaikh, an accused arrested in the drugs case.

Orry arrives for questioning in the drugs case

Videos going viral on social media show Orry commenting on the crowd outside the questioning centre from inside his car. He was mobbed the moment he stepped out. Orry had to push through the crowd and then go inside, surrounded by officials. Take a look at the video here:

On November 25, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhant Kapoor was also called for questioning in the matter.

All you need to know about the drugs case

Orry was asked to appear before the Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Unit last week for questioning in the Rs 252 crore drugs case. He had requested a date change, citing that he wasn't in town. He was also spotted enjoying Travis Scott's Mumbai concert with his friends amid the summon.

As per sources, Salim Shaikh, an accused arrested in the Rs 252 crore MD drugs row, mentioned Orry and Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He reportedly said that Orry and Alishah are good friends, and the social media influencer used drugs and attended drug-fueled parties.

Police sources also said that those involved in this drug network (both buyers and sellers) used platforms such as Zengi, Signal, Trima, Instagram, and FaceTime for communication. Sources have also claimed that all the people involved in Bollywood and politics named by Shaikh may be called for questioning.

In his statement, Shaikh also named several known personalities from Bollywood, including Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor, producer-director Abbas-Mustan, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, Orry, Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and rapper Loka.

