Orry parties at Travis Scott's concert amid Mumbai Police summon in Rs 252 crore drugs case Orry was spotted partying at Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert even as the Mumbai Police have summoned him in connection with a Rs 252 crore drugs case. The social media sensation has requested a new date for the questioning.

New Delhi:

Social media sensation Orry was spotted at American singer-songwriter Travis Scott's Mumbai concert, hours after he was summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in a Rs 252 crore drugs case.

Orry, who is great friends with Bollywood biggies, has requested a new date for the questioning.

Orry parties at Travis Scott's concert

Orry was seen enjoying a gala time at Travis Scott's Mumbai concert on November 19. He made a public appearance amid the Anti-Narcotic Cell summon on November 20. In the video going viral, Orry, in a plain vest and jeans, was seen dancing his heart out with his friends. Take a look at his video here:

All you need to know about the drugs case

Orry has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Unit for questioning in the Rs 252 crore drugs case.

Sources have revealed that Salim Shaikh, an accused arrested in the Rs 252 crore MD drugs row, mentioned Orry and Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He reportedly said that Orry and Alisah are good friends, and the social media influencer used drugs and attended drug-fueled parties.

Police sources also revealed that those involved in this drug network (buyers and sellers) used platforms such as Zengi, Signal, Trima, Instagram, and FaceTime to communicate with each other. Sources also claimed that all the people involved in Bollywood and politics named by Shaikh may be called for questioning.

In his statement, Shaikh took the names of several known personalities from Bollywood, including Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddharth Kapoor, producer-director Abbas-Mustan, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, Orry, Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and rapper Loka.

Orry has now requested a date after November 25, as he said that he is not present in the city and could not be present on Thursday for interrogation.

Also read: Orry requests new date as Mumbai Police summon him in Rs 252 crore drugs case