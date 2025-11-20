Orry seeks new date as Mumbai Police summon him in Rs 252 crore drugs case Orry is not present in the city, hence, has requested a date after November 25 as the social media influencer was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in Rs 252 crore drugs case on Thursday.

Based on the statement of Salim Shaikh, an accused arrested in the ₹252 crore MD drugs case, the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell had summoned social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, for inetrogation.

However, Orry has requested a date after November 25 as the social media influencer is not present in the city and could not be present today for interrogation.

What is the drug case?

Sources have revealed that Salim Shaikh stated in his statement that Orry and Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, are good friends and the social media influencer used drugs and attended drug-fueled parties.

To investigate these allegations, the Ghatkopar unit of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Unit has summoned him for questioning.

Police sources also stated that those involved in this drug network (buyers and sellers) used Zengi, Signal, Trima, Instagram, and FaceTime to communicate with each other. Sources also claimed that all the people involved in Bollywood and politics named by Shaikh may be called for questioning.

Several celebrities may face implications

In his statement, Salim mentioned several names, including actress Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddharth Kapoor, producer-director Abbas-Mustan, former MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and rapper Loka.

The police have found some crucial evidence, based on which the investigation into this entire network is being intensified. Several celebrities are expected to be implicated. Summons may be issued to all of them to join the investigation.

For the unversed, in July, the Mumbai Police and their counterparts in Mysuru busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit and seized drugs worth more than three hundred crore rupees. On Monday, the city police secured the custody of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, the alleged drug dealer who was deported from Dubai last month.

