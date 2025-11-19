Orry, social media influencer, summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in Rs 252 crore drugs case Orry has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Police for questioning at 10 am on Thursday, November 20.

Mumbai:

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in a Rs 252 crore drugs case. He has been asked to appear before the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotic Cell for questioning at 10 am on Thursday, November 20.

Mumbai Police and their counterparts in Mysuru busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in July and seized drugs worth more than three hundred crore rupees.

On Monday, the city police secured the custody of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, the alleged drug dealer who was deported from Dubai last month. He is now in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

About the drugs case

On November 5, the police arrested a wanted man from Odisha in connection with a mephedrone trafficking case, an official said on Wednesday. Ahmed Mohammed Shafi Shaikh, also known as Akbar Khau, is linked to at least eighteen serious cases, the official said.

The Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell recently arrested one Farid Shaikh with sixty-four grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug also known as meow meow or MCAT.

Farid told the police that Ahmed Shafi was his supplier. Ahmed Shafi had recently been released from jail after serving a sentence in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He returned to drug peddling and became part of a mephedrone distribution chain, the official said.

Acting on information that he was hiding in Sundargarh in western Odisha, an ANC team travelled to the eastern state and brought him back to Mumbai.

He was produced in court and remanded in police custody until November 7, the official added.

