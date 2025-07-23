On Suriya’s 50th birthday, here’s a look at his love story with Jyothika Tamil actor Suriya, who was recently seen in the action crime drama film 'Retro', is celebrating his 50th birthday on July 23, 2025. Let's take a look at his love story with Jyothika here.

South superstar Suriya turns 50 on July 23, 2025. Throughout his acting career, he has worked across various genres, including action thrillers and emotional dramas, showcasing his versatility and talent. His fans and followers not only praise him for his successful film career but also admire his beautiful love story with his wife, the renowned South Indian actress Jyothika. The duo are one of the most loved couples in South Indian cinema.

Suriya and Jyothika's love story

It all started in the year 1999, when Suriya met Jyothika while working on the romantic drama film 'Poovellam Kettuppar' directed by Vasanth. Their friendship slowly turned into love, and they went on to act in many hit films together, like 'Kaakha Kaakha', 'Perazhagan', and 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal'. It is said that their relationship started during the filming of the 2003 movie 'Kaakha Kaakha'.

After dating for a few years, the duo got married in 2006 in a traditional ceremony. They are now proud parents of two children: a daughter, Diya, born in 2007, and a son, Dev, born in 2010.

On the work front

For those who don't know, Suriya was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's action crime drama film 'Retro' alongside Pooja Hegde and Jayaram in the lead roles. He will be next seen in 'Suriya 46'. He is also a part of 'Karuppu', 'Karna', 'Rolex' and others. On the other hand, Jyothika was last seen in Netflix's series 'Dabba Cartel' co-starring Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's 'The Animators' opposite R Madhavan and Pallak Lalwani in key roles.

