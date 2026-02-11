O'Romeo Day 1 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film collects Rs 1.42 crore | Deets inside O'Romeo records a decent start at the box office with around 16,226 tickets advance tickets sold and Rs 1.42 crore collected ahead of its February 13 release.

New Delhi:

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's most anticipated film, O’Romeo, is set to release on the big screens this Friday, February 13, 2026. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, and its advance box office numbers are proof of the excitement.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama film features Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jala in key roles, while Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey appear in special cameos.

O'Romeo Day 1 advance booking update

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O'Romeo has collected Rs 36.69 lakh from all-India advance bookings (excluding block seats), with around 16,226 tickets sold across 3,449 shows.

If block seats are included, the total rises to Rs 1.42 crore as of 8 am today, February 11, 2026.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded the highest advance booking numbers for O'Romeo’s Day 1, with a gross collection of Rs 6.79 lakh (Rs 30.92 lakh including block seats) across 587 shows.

Why is O'Romeo important for fans?

O'Romeo marks the reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after nearly 12 years. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Kaminey, Rangoon, and Haider. The makers of the film have already created a buzz by releasing its trailer and several songs. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the ensemble cast, which also includes Laila Majnu actors Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.

O'Romeo: Release date, songs and production details

O'Romeo will hit the silver screens on Friday, February 13, 2026, a day before Valentine's Day. So far, four songs, including 'Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The', 'Aashiqon Ki Colony', 'Ishq Ka Fever', and 'Paan Ki Dukaan' have been released by the makers. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Notably, O'Romeo will witness a box office clash with the Gaurav Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor's survival thriller, Tu Yaa Main.

Also Read: O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor's retro swagger reminds of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song