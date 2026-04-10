Nyomica Hooda: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal daughter's name, say 'a new center to our world'

New Delhi:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Friday revealed the name of their daughter, Nyomica Hooda. The couple expressed their deep love and happiness, describing their little one as "a new center to our world."

Along with the announcement of their daughter’s name, Randeep Hooda also shared the first glimpse of the baby girl. In the picture, Lin Laishram can be seen holding the little one close to her. The post also includes an audio clip marking the pronunciation of the child's name.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal daughter's name

While revealing the daughter's name the Highway actor Randeep Hooda wrote, "A new center to our world NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky." Take a look below:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their frist child

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 10, 2026. They shared this joyful news with fans and followers through a social media post featuring a photo of Randeep Hooda's father cradling the baby in his arms. The second picture offered a glimpse of the child's tiny hand.

For the caption, he wrote, "Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Social media users quickly reacted to the post with congratulatory messages. The Vadh 2 actor Neena Gupta also reacted to the post with a like. Vineet Kumar Singh commented red heart emojis. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Congratulations!"

For those who may not know, actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram got married in a traditional Manipuri style wedding on November 29, 2023.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their first child: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'