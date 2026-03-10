Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their first child: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'

New Delhi:

Just a day after sharing dreamy pregnancy photos, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor shared a set of two photos - one, a photo of his father cradling his newborn granddaughter in his arms. The second was of his daughter's tiny hand.

"Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love," he wrote.

This is a developing story.