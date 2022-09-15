Nora Fatehi questioned for 5 hours by Police in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi was questioned in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for investigation in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This was the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

On Thursday, Nora was questioned by the authorities for over five hours. After the interrogation was over, she was seen leaving the EOW office in her car. She was seen in a black hoodie and leggings and wore a face mask.

Nora was questioned alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar. Irani was quizzed on Wednesday along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case, police said.

A senior police officer said both Irani and Fatehi have joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing's office at Mandir Marg.

"They will be quizzed separately at first and then confront each other and questioned together, the officer added. Though the agency had questioned Fatehi for six to seven hours on September 2 and recorded her statement, she is being further interrogated as there are "certain unanswered questions", the officer added.

Read: Amid Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy, actress promotes video with Badshah

"There are some contradictions in the statements made by Irani. So, it is important, we confront both Irani and Nora together. Also, Irani is suspected to have played the key role (in introducing Fatehi to Chandrashekhar) so, it is important that we ask the unanswered questions and seek clarity," the officer said.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed by ED for 8 hours in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 cr extortion case

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News