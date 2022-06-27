Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in connection to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 cr extortion case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 cr extortion case. The Bollywood actress is being interrogated by the law enforcement agency at ED's headquarters in Delhi. The ED has interrogated Jacqueline multiple times and recorded her statement after her alleged friendship with Chandrashekhar came to light.

In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar, the ED had in the month of April attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Jacqueline. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the Sri Lankan actress.

Sukesh is currently in judicial custody. The ED has filed two charge sheets in the matter. The first charge sheet was filed against Sukesh while the supplementary charge sheet was filed against Pinki Irani.

In February this year, the agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who had introduced him to the actress. It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later dropped them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, are currently lodged in Tihar Jail in cases related to cheating and extortion. They moved the apex court seeking transfer to any other jail citing threat to their lives. The prison authorities have denied allegations that he was assaulted within the jail and that the medical examination did not report any external injuries on him.

--with inputs from Atul Bhatia