Nora Fatehi issues statement on her involvement in money laundering case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was recently summoned and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. She arrived at the ED office on Thursday (October 14). The actress was questioned in connection with a probe going on against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora has now issued a fresh statement through her spokesperson in the aforementioned matter.

The statement read, "To whomsoever it may concern. On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation."

"We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released.- Spokesperson of Nora Fatehi."

For those unversed, Sukesh has been accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket. Not only Nora but also Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to appear before the agency on October 15. This is the second time that the 36-year-old actress has been called to physically join the probe. Previously, Sukesh and his wife were also interrogated. Jacqueline Fernandez did not appear before ED, actress summoned again tomorrow

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk in lead roles. While for Jacqueline, her last screen appearance was in 'Bhoot Police' co-featuring Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

