Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan & others shifted to general barracks of jail after quarantine ends

New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2021 7:38 IST
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case have been now shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison here as their quarantine period was over, an official said on Thursday. Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on October 20. They were kept in quarantine barracks for seven days. After RT-PCR tests for coronavirus, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks, he said.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

 

  • Oct 15, 2021 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan and other accused undergo RT-PCR tests

    Aryan and other accused were kept in quarantine barracks for seven days. Their quarantine period ended on Wednesday. All of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks.

  • Oct 15, 2021 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on October 20.

  • Oct 15, 2021 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan shifted to general barracks

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case have been now shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over.

  • Oct 15, 2021 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

     

