Did you know that not any actor but this actress was India's first Superman? Know about the 1960 film here

Superman is a character that is a fan favourite not only in India but also abroad. The interesting thing is that this character is as much liked by the new generation as it is by the old generation. Seeing Superman's strong physique and body, it seems that this role will suit only a hero. But the Hindi film industry has proved to be unique in this matter. When Superman came on screen for the first time, that role was not offered to any hero. Rather, this role was first played by the most cultured mother of Hindi cinema. Do you know who this actress was?

The first superhero of Hindi cinema

The actress who was first seen in the getup of a superhero was Nirupa Roy. This old poster of her film is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The interesting thing is that the name of the movie is Superman. Nirupa Roy, whom you have seen playing the role of an emotional mother on screen many times was seen in the role of Superman in this film. This film was released in the year 1960 and was directed by Mohammed Hussain and Anant Thakur. Apart from Roy, the film also featured Helen, Paidi Jairaj and Neeta Tiwari.

This is how she became Superman

Nirupa Roy's getup was changed a lot to become Superman. A cap was put on Nirupa Roy's head. Apart from this, a wide black line can be seen around her eyes. These kinds of glasses were given to look like Superman's eye mask. In the film, she is wearing a blue coloured suit. Behind this, a big red coloured trail is also visible. Along with this, she also wore high boots like Superman. The poster of the film is going viral on social media and netizens are having a hard time accepting the fact that not our angry young man or action heroes but Nirupa Roy was the first Superman of India.

