'Chota sa role...,' Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda rejecting Shah Rukh Khan's 'Devdas'

The film Devdas was released in 2002, in which actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff were seen. In this film, Jackie Shroff played the role of Chunni Babu, which was first offered to Govinda. But Govinda refused this offer, the reason behind which has now been told by the actor's wife. Sunita Ahuja has revealed the real reason behind Govinda's rejection and has also praised her husband.

Why did Govinda reject the offer of 'Devdas'?

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja told why Govinda rejected the role of Chunnilal in Devdas. She also said that in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, Govinda worked as a lead actor and achieved stardom. "Yes, some films flopped but it did not mean that he should do a secondary role in a film," the actor's wife added. Sunita said that the intention behind Govinda's decision was right and she was surprised to know that someone was offering such a role to a star like him. But Govinda faced the situation with calmness at that time, which was commendable.

Jackie Shroff played that role in the film Devdas and his work was also appreciated. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel released in 1917. Earlier, this film was made in 1955, in which Dilip Kumar played the role of Devdas and that film was also a superhit.

Sunita Ahuja praises Govinda

In the same interview, Sunita Ahuja said that Govinda was associated with the film industry since childhood, but never knew anything about films. Govinda has been an independent person who stays grounded and he is the same even today. "He never likes to be a part of any group but believes in creating his own circle. Wherever he goes, he showers love and people also love him, that is why he became Hero No. 1. People also accept Govinda in that form," Sunita added.

