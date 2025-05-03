Nirmal Kapoor funeral: Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor pay their last respects Several Bollywood actors, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and others, attended Nirmal Kapoor's funeral on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, due to age-related issues at the age of 90 in Mumbai. According to Dr Santosh Shetty (CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital), Mrs Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital around 5.25 pm on Friday.

Her funeral took place the next day, Saturday, May 3, at around 11:30 am at the Vile Parle crematorium. The Kapoor family, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others, were present to pay their final respects. Several other celebrities from the Bollywood film industry also attended the last rites. Images and videos from the funeral, showing emotional moments, have surfaced on social media. Nirmal Kapoor’s mortal remains were brought to the crematorium in an ambulance decorated with flowers and garlands.

Bollywood celebrities pay their last respects

Sons Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor were seen teary-eyed during the ceremony. Grandchildren, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor, were also present and looked deeply affected. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Rani Mukherji were among the many Bollywood stars who came to offer condolences.

About Nirmal Kapoor

Nirmal Kapoor got married to director and producer Surinder Kapoor. She was the mother of four—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah—and grandmother to several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. For the unversed, Nirmal celebrated her 90th birthday in September last year.

