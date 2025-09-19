Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026 Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial 'Homebound' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated announcement about India’s official submission for the 2026 Academy Awards was made in Kolkata on Friday, confirming Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound as the country's entry. The film features Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound is slated to hit Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

The makers of the film announced its world theatrical release date on September 13, 2025, by sharing an announcement poster. Have a look at the post below:

Homebound receive global attention

The Bollywood film has received positive responses from viewers, including a 9-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and another standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The announcement poster includes Netflix's logo, indicating that the film will be streaming on the Netflix platform. However, the makers of the film haven't made any announcement regarding its OTT streaming release date yet.

Also Read: The Trial Season 2 Review: A Lacklustre storyline dulls Kajol's performance