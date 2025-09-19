The Trial Season 2 Review: A Lacklustre storyline dulls Kajol's performance Kajol is back with 'The Trial Season 2', a story of broken relationships, friendship, and power. Read our review of the second season of this courtroom drama series from Jio Hotstar.

Movie Name: The Trial Season 2

Critics Rating: 1.5/5

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Director: Suparn Varma, Umesh Bist

Genre: Legal-drama

You have surely seen numerous courtroom drama series on OTT platforms, some of which are still remembered for their compelling storylines and casts. However, this year's most anticipated web series, 'The Trial 2', was released on Jio Hotstar on September 19, 2025, much to the audience's anticipation. The 'Trial Season 2' once again explores love, law, and betrayal.

Inspired by the American hit show 'The Good Wife', this Indian show features less legal wrangling and more pointless drama. Instead of legal battles, it focuses on complex topics like marriage, morality, and midlife crises. This time, we explore how relationships can fall apart and love can be disregarded for power.

What is the story of the series?

Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol Devgn), a renowned lawyer and housewife, is back with her courtroom self, which is seen as a complex and challenging story, surrounded by numerous difficulties. In her own life, she takes care of her children, clients, and a husband who never cared for his wife. Over the course of six episodes, we're presented with a variety of cases: sexual harassment, a feud between influencers, murder, and environmental conservation.

Each case is concluded in a way that keeps the audience engaged until the end. However, there are several instances where the story seems to drag. The second season picks up three months after the end of the first. In this season, Kajol's Noyonika Sengupta, like all other wives, forgives her husband Rajiv Sengupta (Jisshu Sengupta) for the sake of her children and lives a happy life with him.

Performances of the star cast

The second season of 'The Trial 2' begins only to end on a boring note. The only positive aspect of this series is that it wraps up the story in just six episodes. However, the story was so boring that you'll wonder why the talent of such a great cast was wasted in this way. Kajol tried something new with the character of Noyonika, but the story didn't lend itself to the character's strength. Jisshu Sengupta, playing Rajiv, a husband embroiled in a scandal and turned politician, delivered a convincing performance, while Alyy Khan, playing Vishal Chaubey, a college friend turned boss, delivered with such eloquence that you can't help but admire him. However, Asrani delivered the best performance in the series. He enters the courtroom as opposing lawyer Manu Sharma and, with his brilliant performance, evokes memories of old Bollywood courtroom dramas.

Music

The classical music played during the courtroom scenes feels irrelevant; it is the weakest part of the story. However, the live performance in Episode 5 of 'The Trial Season 2' was excellent, adding some spice to the story. The production values ​​are excellent and can rival imported dramas. As for the set, it was really nice. From the modern office to the elegant house, you'll love it.

Should I watch it or not?

Overall, this series is a waste of time, offering a slightly different take on the original story, but it's not engaging. It also depicts the battle between good and evil, which was also seen in the first season. Each character delves viewers into difficult situations where relationships are broken, friendships turn into power struggles, and justice often depends on who can argue better, not who is right. Thus, this series deserves 1.5 stars out of 5. You can watch Kajol's 'The Trial Season 2' on Jio Hotstar.

Latest Entertainment News