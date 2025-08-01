71st National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Massey and Rani Mukerji win big

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, honouring the finest in cinema from the year 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners during a press conference held in New Delhi on Friday. The 71st National Film Awards acknowledged the films that received certification from the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan'. There was a tie, as Vikrant Massey also claimed the Best Actor award for '12th Fail'. This marks the first National Award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Film Award for 'Jawan'
Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor for '12th Fail' at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Vikrant Massey clinched the prestigious Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025 for his powerful performance in 12th Fail. His portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an underdog who overcomes impossible odds to become an IPS officer, won both critical acclaim and the audience's hearts. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, struck a chord for its emotional depth and real-life inspiration.
Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025 for her outstanding performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'. Her emotionally charged portrayal of a mother battling a foreign legal system to reunite with her children left a lasting impact on both audiences and critics. The role showcased Rani’s depth, intensity, and versatility, reaffirming her status as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.