71st National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Massey and Rani Mukerji win big Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji win big at the 71st National Film Awards 2025. SRK bags his first National Award for Jawan, Massey shines in 12th Fail, and Rani wins Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

New Delhi:

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, honouring the finest in cinema from the year 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners during a press conference held in New Delhi on Friday. The 71st National Film Awards acknowledged the films that received certification from the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for 'Jawan'. There was a tie, as Vikrant Massey also claimed the Best Actor award for '12th Fail'. This marks the first National Award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Film Award for 'Jawan'

'Jawan' is a 2023 Hindi-language action thriller produced and co-written by Atlee, marking his debut in Hindi cinema. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as a father and son who resemble each other, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The story follows Azad, a jailer at a women’s prison who acts as a vigilante, enlisting inmates to expose corruption in India. Throughout the years, Shah Rukh Khan has made a name for himself as one of the most prominent movie stars in the world, boasting a theatrical record unmatched by anyone else. Since he launched his career with 'Deewana' in 1992, SRK has continued to captivate audiences across generations and is regarded as the global representative of Indian Cinema. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made history by captivating over 70 million viewers in India with his films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. These three projects amassed more than Rs 1300 crore in India and grossed approximately Rs 2500 crore worldwide.

Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor for '12th Fail' at 71st National Film Awards 2025

Vikrant Massey clinched the prestigious Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025 for his powerful performance in 12th Fail. His portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an underdog who overcomes impossible odds to become an IPS officer, won both critical acclaim and the audience's hearts. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, struck a chord for its emotional depth and real-life inspiration.

Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards 2025 for her outstanding performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'. Her emotionally charged portrayal of a mother battling a foreign legal system to reunite with her children left a lasting impact on both audiences and critics. The role showcased Rani’s depth, intensity, and versatility, reaffirming her status as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.