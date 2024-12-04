Nargis Fakhri's first post after her sister Aliya's arrest in murder case: 'We are coming for you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X On the work front, Nargis Fakhri will next feature in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 5.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri made headlines earlier this week for all the wrong reasons. Her sister Aliya Fakhri was arrested in connection with a double murder in New York. Aliya was accused of setting a two-storey garage on fire, killing her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs and his new friend, Anastasia. Amid the controversy, the Rockstar actress has shared her first post featuring her Housefull 5 co-stars and the picture is doing rounds on the internet.

The image features Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueliene Fernandez along with Nargis, having a fun time together on Housefull 5's sets. Along with the picture, Nargis wrote, ''We are coming for you!'' along with a starry-eyed and smiling emoji.

Apart from this, Nargis has reportedly reacted to the issue and confirmed that she is not in touch with her sister for over 20 years. She also claimed that she got to know about the incident from the news.

Earlier, their mother also shared her first reaction on the incident and said, ''I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,'' she said. Nargis's mother further revealed that Aliya had struggled with opioid addiction following a dental mishap, which may have contributed to her behaviour.

Edwards and Aliya's connection

Edward Jacobs, who was a professional plumber, and Anastasia Ettienne were reportedly not romantically involved but were friends. According to Edward's mother, the couple had parted ways a year ago, but Aliya reportedly continued to pursue him. Jacob had been working on a property to convert the garage into an apartment, which was the site of the tragic fire.

